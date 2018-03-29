Midweek point pushes the Tudors up a place to sixth in the playoff hunt

Playoff-chasing Hemel Town played out an entertaining 1-1 draw with bogey side Bath City at Vauxhall Road on Tuesday night which will help the Tudors’ playoff aspirations more than the visitors.

Both goals came in the opening 20 minutes. It was Bath who struck first on 14 minutes from their first chance, having spent most of the opening exchanges on the back-foot. Anthony Straker’s powerful surge forward led to him setting up Sean Rigg to net with a well-taken strike from around 18 yards.

But the lead didn’t last long and six minutes later the hosts’ striker Hershel Sanchez Watt evaded Straker’s challenge to race clear and stab the ball past City netminder Luke Southwood.

Rigg could then have restored the visitors’ lead when he was clean through on goal, only for Hemel keeper Laurie Walker to block his effort.

Southwood then had to be at his best to deny Town midfield maestro Spencer McCall.

In between, City’s Jack Compton had an impressive 25-yard volley that found the back of the net – but not before the linesman’s flag had been raised for offside.

Opportunities continued to be created at both ends but the game reached the interval at 1-1.

The second period failed to match the highlights of the first half, with an early free-kick comfortably saved by Southwood before team-mate Dan Ball’s close-range effort was blocked by Walker.

After this, the two sides continued to look for a winning goal but both teams were guilty of a lack of quality in the decisive areas of the pitch.

In the end, a draw was probably a fair result.

The point pushed Hemel up into sixth place in the National League South standings on goal difference, as they leap-frogged Welling United. For Bath, it leaves them five points adrift of seventh-placed Welling, occupying the final playoff berth, who they travel to this Friday.

Next up for the Tudors is a crucial long trip south this Good Friday to face Truro City. The Cornishmen are one place and two points ahead of Hemel in the table, and they also have a game in hand over the Tudors.

Hemel v Bath: Laurie Walker, Dan Spence (90, James Kaloczi), Joe Howe, Jordan Parkes, Darren Ward, Kyle Connolly, Matt Saunders, Michael Cain (67, Karl Oliyide), David Moyo (67, Will Hoskins), Hershel Sanchez Watt, Spencer McCall. Subs not used: Scotty Shulton, Danny Boness.

Attendance: 579.