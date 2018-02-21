Lift off for The Green as they fire four goals past Jets for emphatic victory

Leverstock Green added another three points with an excellent 4-1 win at Oxhey Jets in Saturday’s SSML Premier Division game.

Levy started the game well and it was against the run of play when Oxhey took the lead in the fifth minute from their first attack. Two of Oxhey’s five former Green players combined to score, with Curtis Donaldson floating a free-kick to the far post where Lewis Smith headed home in off the bar.

After more spurned chances, Levy finally scored in the 13th minute when Chris Marsh played a superb pass to put Nick Jackson through, and he made no mistake, lifting the ball over Jets’ keeper Ryan Keeley for a deserved leveller.

The end-to-end first-half eventually finished with the scores level at 1-1.

Three minutes into the second period Levy went in front for the first time. Marsh floated in a free-kick which Jackson got his head to, and it took a looping trajectory into the very top corner of the net, out of Keeley’s reach for a 2-1 lead.

The Green opened up a two-goal lead in the 64th minute. Jonathan Lacey went on a dazzling solo run, showing great footwook to take him past two defenders and into the box. Lacey’s shot was saved, but substitute Luke Nugent followed up to slide in the rebound.

In the 78th minute Nugent returned the favour, setting up Lacey to make another mazy run into the box, and this time he lashed a shot home to make it 4-1.

The win ensured Levy held onto sixth place in the table. This Saturday they host Biggleswade United, who are in seventh.