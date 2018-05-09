Levy’s home season ends in defeat to the champs

Leverstock Green were beaten by Welwyn Garden City on a hot Bank Holiday Monday in their final home match of the season.

The already-crowned champions City came out on top at a swelteringly hot Pancake Lane with a 2-0 win.

The visitors took the lead on 26 minutes when Jon Clements drilled home a low shot from just outside the penalty area.

Chris Gosling had one of Leverstock’s best efforts of the game on 82 minutes with a free-kick that went just wide, but two minutes later Welwyn substitute Dan Bond sent a lob over Green keeper Matt Evans. Shane Wood did his best to clear the ball off the line but could only head it onto the bar, and Bond followed in to head home Welwyn’s 100th league goal of the season to go along with the 100 points that they also reached with this win.

Levy’s final league match of the season is away at London Tigers tonight (Wednesday).

Meanwhile, the St Mary’s Cup final between Levy and local rivals Berkhamsted has been moved to Monday, May 14.

The venue remains the same – Hemel Hempstead Town’s Vauxhall Road ground.