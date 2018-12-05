Levy’s FA Vase run ends in a heavy defeat

Leverstock Green exited the FA Vase at the third round stage when they were beaten 5-1 at Histon on Sunday afternoon.

Injury problems have plagued Levy all season and with keeper Rob Partington having suffered broken bones in his hand last week against Leighton Town, inexperienced Tristan Thomas was brought in and struggled against a Histon side who used the long throw-in tactic to good effect.

Having soaked up pressure from the hosts for the opening minutes, Leverstock had a great chance to take the lead in the ninth minute. A superb pass from Mark Smith put Marcus Campbell clean through, but his shot was saved by keeper Sam Roach.

Within a minute Histon had the ball in the Green box and when a shot from Dan Brown came back off the post, Ed Rolph was on hand to net the rebound and put Histon 1-0 up.

The hosts continued to turn the screw and in the 26th minute another long throw resulted in a goalmouth scramble with Rob Ruddy blasting home to put Histon 2-0 in front.

The last five minutes of the half proved Levy’s undoing. In the 41st minute Max York hurled in another long throw to the near post. Thomas tried to claim the ball but couldn’t hang onto it, and Brown had a simple tap-in for a third Histon goal.

Brown had another simple finish in the last minute of the half when yet another long throw wasn’t dealt with, leaving Leverstock 4-0 down.

Histon continued to pile on the pressure in the second half, and although Thomas produced three good saves early in the half, a further mistake in the 71st minute gifted Pat Bexfield a fifth goal for Histon.

In the 90th minute Levy got a consolation goal when Mark Smith got on the end of sub Sam Nair’s corner to glance a header home.

Levy were due to host Watford in the second round of the Herts Senior Cup last night (Tuesday) as the Gazette was going to press.

They then travel to winless bottom side Stotfold in the league this Saturday.