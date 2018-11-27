Levy Green slip back after two scoreless efforts in row

Leverstock Green went down to a second straight league defeat without scoring as they were beaten 1-0 at home by Leighton Town on Saturday at Pancake Lane.

The defeat came four days after Green lost 2-0 at Arlesey Town last Tuesday night.

On Saturday, the side put in a disappointing performance against their fellow midtable opponents Leighton. The visitors went ahead in the first-half and rarely looked like losing their lead for the remainder of the match.

The first good chance of the game was created by Leighton in the 18th minute. Ben Gallant played in Lewis McBride, whose cross found Tom Silford at the far post, but the former Leverstock striker’s shot was cleared off the line by Kane O’Neil.

However, three minutes later, McBride turned in the box and pulled back a low cross which was fired home by Aaron McKee to put Leighton in front.

The visitors were well on top by then and should have added further goals to their tally before the break.

In the 27th minute a pass forward allowed Silford to get on the outside of O’Neil, but his shot went wide. Shortly after Gallant had the ball in front of goal but was denied by a tackle from Ethan Flanagan.

Levy created some chances early in the second-half, with Salim Sahnoun having a shot cleared off the line from a corner, while Alex Condon headed over the bar from a Sam Nair free-kick on 54 minutes.

In general, though, Leighton defended comfortably and Leverstock were unable to create enough clear-cut chances to get back into the game.

Levy remain in tenth place despite the defeat and still have several games in hand over teams around them in the SSML Premier table.

Last night (Tuesday), Levy were set to host Watford in the second-round of the Herts Senior Cup.

They then travel to Eastern Counties League Premier Division side Histon in the third round of the FA Vase on Saturday.