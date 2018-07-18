Leverstock Green’s new management team are off to an impressive start

Leverstock Green’s first team have started their pre-season in impressive fashion with two high-scoring victories.

They earned a win in their opening pre-season clash last Tuesday night.

Goals from last season’s top scorer Jonathan Lacey, Chris Blunden and Jude Bell saw Levy to a 3-2 win over Southern League Division One Central side AFC Dunstable at Levy’s Pancake Lane ground.

The pre-season continued in a positive mood with another win on Saturday.

Luke Preedy, Lacey, Blunden and Nick Jackson were the names on the scoresheet as Leverstock beat SSML Division One side Ampthill Town 4-0 in their second pre-season fixture at Pancake Lane.

Levy have a new management team at the helm this season with joint first-team managers Mark Royal and Peter Waller.

They are being joined by assistant manager Phil Granville, whose previous clubs include Uxbridge, Harefield United and Hanwell Town.

Physio/goalkeeping coach Stephen Hoare is also joining the team from Broadfields United.

The club’s pre-season campaign was due to continue last night (Tuesday) with Levy hosting Southern League Division One East side Aylesbury FC at Pancake Lane as the Gazette was going to press.

The side then travel to Risborough Rangers next Tuesday, July 24, before hosting Broadfields United on Saturday, July 28.