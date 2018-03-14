Leverstock Green left in the cold as weather plays its part again at weekend

Leverstock Green’s league match with high-flying Welwyn Garden City was postponed on Saturday due to a waterlogged pitch.

The clash against second-placed City at Pancake Lane had to be called off after a pitch inspection by the match referee.

The previous week’s heavy snow had made way to lots of surface water and the pitch bore the brunt.

Leverstock Green’s three-match winning run was ended by a 2-0 midweek defeat on Tuesday at Colney Heath.

It was a game of few clear chances played on a pitch that had recovered remarkably well from being covered in snow a few days earlier.

Levy had the game’s first effort on goal in the fourth minute, but Scott Bonner’s header from a Ross Adams free-kick was comfortably gathered by home keeper Steve Cunningham.

From then on it was the Colney side that had more of the ball, although they were not creating much to trouble for Green keeper Mackenzie Taylor until the 19th minute when Jack Woods cut inside and lashed a shot home from the edge of the box to give the hosts a 1-0 lead.

Heath added their second goal six minutes into the second-half – and it was a simple one when Jimmy Hill came into the penalty area unchallenged to head home a Woods corner.

Green remain in sixth place in the SSML Premier division table.

Levy will next play 15th-placed Cockfosters twice in the space of just 10 days, starting with hosting the Londoners this Saturday at Pancake Lane.

Sandwiched in between will be a local derby against Tring Athletic on Saturday, March 24.