Leverstock continue to roll and enjoy a perfect month

Goals in the second-half from Jonathan Lacey and Matt Bateman were enough for a 2-0 win at Hoddesdon Town on Saturday as Leverstock Green moved up to sixth place in the SSML Premier Division with their fifth straight win.

Leverstock completed a 100 per cent November with five wins from five league games with a hard-fought 2-0 win at fifth-placed Hoddesdon.

The first half was a tight affair, with Leverstock creating the better of what few chances there were.

In the 12th minute Bateman played a pass to Lacey, whose shot took a wicked deflection but landed just wide.

The best chance was in the 27th minute when a pass from Chris Marsh put Lawrence through, but Town keeper Harry Isham saved with his legs, and neither Lacey nor Lawrence could get on the end of the rebound.

Green skipper Shane Wood, who was struggling with injury at the end of Tuesday night’s game, only lasted 33 minutes in this one, with Liam McCrohan taking his place and giving another assured performance.

Hoddesdon had their first effort on target in the opening minute of the second-half, with Levy’s keeper Caolan Doyle-Creamer having to save a shot from the edge of the box.

Leverstock broke the deadlock in the 48th minute from a dazzling effort from Lacey, who was surrounded by three defenders on the edge of the box. But he wriggled past all of them before calmly slotting the ball past the Town keeper for his 11th goal of the season.

Leverstock threatened on the break in the 53rd minute with Ross Adams running clear down the left, but his eventual effort went across goal and wide.

Curtis Donaldson came off the bench and later played an audacious lofted pass to Lacey, who hit a first-time volley which struck the post.

The crucial second goal arrived in the 86th minute when Reynaldo Carbon played a ball over the top to put Bateman through on goal, and while the visitors shouted for an offside flag that never came, Bateman ran on to sidestep Hoddesdon’s netminder before slotting home to seal the points.

Goal-happy Green made it four wins in a row after they beat Hadley 4-2 in Tuesday night’s Premier Division game at Pancake Lane. Levy’s goals came from Marsh, a Bateman brace and Adams.

Green were due to be back in action last night (Tuesday) when hosting former Levy player Lee Bircham’s Bovingdon side in the first round of the St Mary’s Cup before entertaining Edgware Town this Saturday.