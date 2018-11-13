Leverstock are moving up after another league victory

Goals from Sam Nair and Alex Condon were enough for a 2-1 win against Wembley as Leverstock Green won their second straight league game on a wet afternoon at Pancake Lane on Saturday.

The win pushed Levy to tenth place in the SSML Premier table.

Leverstock Green striker Jonathan Lacey.

Wembley were in the bottom three at start of play but kept the Green defence busy. Heavy rain before the game and in the second-half made for difficult conditions.

The opening goal came in the eighth minute. After some neat passing play, Luke Nugent hit a shot from the edge of the box which Wembley keeper Montel Joseph should have dealt with, but the keeper spilled the ball and Nair had a simple tap-in to put Green into a 1-0 lead.

Wembley continued to have more of the attacking play and finally got an equaliser in the 64th minute. Wayne Walters was allowed to run unchallenged into the Green half and play a pass through to substitute Zaied Sabti, who slotted the ball past Partington to make it 1-1.

But four minutes later a corner from Nair was headed away, but only back to Nair, who crossed it in again to Condon, who stabbed the ball home for a 2-1 win.

This Saturday Levy visit 14th-ranked North Greenford United in the league.

Lacey on target for FA side

Green marksman Jonathan Lacey scored for the FA Representative XI with a diving header in Saturday’s 3-1 win against the Falkland Islands team in Stanley.

JJ also scored twice for the team in a warm-up match against Harborough Town last Thursday.

The 16-man squad travelled to the Falklands on an RAF plane last Wednesday.

Lacey played the whole 90 minutes in Saturday’s match against the Falklands, scoring the second goal which gave the FA side a 2-0 half-time lead. The Falklands pulled a goal back in the second period, but the FA side added a third from the penalty spot to win 3-1.

On Sunday the squad took part in a Remembrance Sunday commemoration service and parade before played against a combined British Forces South Atlantic Islands side.

Lacey played the full 90 minutes in what was a tough match for the FA team, being 2-0 down at half-time

But they came back to win 3-2 with JJ earning a penalty for the second goal.

The return journey began earlier today (Tuesday).