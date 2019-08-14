League and cup seasons to get under way for Berkhamsted FC

The long wait for Berkhamsted FC will be over this Saturday when they open their Southern League Division One Central campaign with a trip to North Leigh.

Berko finished sixth last term and just missed the play-offs, while Leigh had to have a good end-of-season run to avoid the drop.

Berko’s first home league clash follows next Tuesday against 2018/19 play-off side Bedford Town.

Berko will also find out their opponents in the early rounds of the FA Cup that night when AFC Hayes and Wembley face a replay following Saturday’s 1-1 draw.

Meanwhile, Berko ended their pre-season with a close 3-2 home reverse against Southern League Premier Division outfit Hendon last Tuesday.

Kingsley Eshun and Rafique Lawrence netted for Berko as they fought back from a 3-0 deficit.