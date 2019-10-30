Leaders Athletic slip up, while Cass goal earns The Green big away win

Leaguer leaders Tring Athletic lost for just the second time in the league this season when they went down 1-0 to lowly Baldock Town on Saturday.

The referee had a big hand in the game, sending off Jay Lovell on 22 minutes and sin-binning keeper Charlie Mann, resulting in Max Mitchell having to go in goal for 10 minutes and Tring playing nine men against 11 for ten minutes.

But bottom-but-one Baldock battled hard on the road and went ahead on 39 minutes when a cross found Jordan Gill at the back post, whose header was slotted home by Scott Piggott.

Baldock felt they deserved the win but Tring shot themselves in the foot with some dubious tackles.

The loss cut their lead at the top to six points. This Saturday they host ninth-ranked Broadfields United.

Fellow SSML Premier side Leverstock Green came away with a 1-0 victory from Eynesbury Rovers thanks to a Cass Grant solo strike.

Levy made their first ever visit to 10th-ranked Eynesbury and earned an impressive win in difficult wet conditions.

Grant, whose red card on Tuesday night resulted in Levy playing with ten men for most of the game in their 1-0 defeat at home to Harpenden Town, redeemed himself by netting the winner in the 74th minute.

Conor Blake won the ball in his own half before releasing Adiel Mannion down the right. Mannion got to the bye-line and delivered a low cross which Grant converted at the far post.

The victory leaves The Green in 11th spot in the table ahead of their trip to 12th-placed Aylesbury Vale Dynamos this Saturday.