Latest scorers and scorers in BSFL league

The latest local football news.
The results from the weekend featuring teams from the Berkhamsted Sunday Football League were as follows.

Chesham & District Charity Cup final:

Magpies ‘91 4 (Nick Ball, Miles Baxter, Danny Vegas-Holt, Wayne Jackson) Maclay 3 (Peter Hay, Luke Lincoln, pen, Luke Gurney).

BSFL Intermediate Cup final:

GB Precision 1 (Scott Bullock 1) Leverstock Green Athletic 3 (Ash Addison, 2, Ray Wood).

BSFL Premier Division:

Flaunden 2 (Matt Bateman, 2)Aylesbury Flooring 6 (Neil Roberts 2, Lynton Goss, 2, Alex Little, Pasquale Greco).

BSFL Division One:

The George & Dragon 4 (Josh Denham, Matt Deegan, Stephan Cox, James Tebby) Hemel Tudors 2 (Jack Burrows, Robert Lewis).

Jam United v Pioneer – postponed.

BSFL Division Two:

Berkhamsted Athletic 1 (Conor Silcock) Queen’s Head 3 (unknown scorers).

Black Horse 1 (David Goss) The Goat 3 (Jack Wood, 2, Scott Cook).

Bowman Athletic 2 (Adam Hill, Robert ) The Midland 5 (unknown scorers).

Chesham Athletic 1 (Jason Duncan) Adeyfield Tudors 5 (Tommy Porter, Ryan Cole, Lewis Wornham, Luke Beckwith, Shaun Stevens).

Old Bellgate 0 Old Amersham 8 (Bradley Lodge, 4, Nathan Hart, 3, Jack Boxhall).