Late winner gives Kings the victory in friendly clash

A couple of late goals after a flurry of substitutions earned Kings Langley a 2-1 friendly win over Berkhamsted on Saturday.

Berko took the lead with a breakaway goal in the 27th minute from new signing Ibe Lukulay.

Davide Pobbe levelled the scores with a volley in the corner on 67 minutes.

Dan Jones might have given Berko the lead but his shot hit the bar.

In the last minute Edu hit the winner for the hosts.

Berko start their season this Saturday with a local derby at Tring Athletic in an FA Cup extra-prelimnary round tie.

Kings Langley begin their league campaign on Saturday with a visit to Gosport Borough.