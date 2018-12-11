Late free-kick saves the day as Levy beat bottom side

Alex Witham’s free-kick three minutes from time was enough for Leverstock Green to claim a much-needed 1-0 win at bottom side Stotfold in Saturday’s SSML Premier Division clash.

It was the Green’s first win after four straight defeats in all competitions.

Stotfold went into the game as the league’s bottom side and were without a win this term, but they were tough opponents on a day when the wet conditions played a part.

A sticky pitch and strong wind meant it was by no means an attractive game, but Leverstock deserved the win after a dominant second-half display.

After little goalmouth action early on, the Green’s first promising moment came in the 19th minute when a pass from Jordon Goode put Witham in, but his shot deflected off a defender’s leg over the bar.

From the resulting corner Marcus Campbell hit a shot over the top.

At the other end Jermaine Francis had a good chance for Stotfold, but his shot went wide.

Levy had a strong shout for a penalty in the 39th minute when Luke Nugent appeared to be tripped but the referee was unmoved.

In the second period Leverstock had the wind in their favour, and enjoyed much more possession and pressure , making good use of long throws into the box.

Three minutes from time Levy were awarded a free-kick for a handball 20 yards out. Witham stepped up and curled it over the wall and out of Stotfold keeper Matt Fallon’s reach for a long-overdue Green lead.

The victory moved Levy into ninth place and they still have games in hand on teams around them.

Meanwhile, Levy went out of the Herts Senior Cup at the second round stage last Tuesday night when they were beaten 1-0 at home by Watford’s academy side.

The Green were due to be in action again last night (Tuesday) as the Gazette was going to press at home against Bushey Sports in the first round of the St Mary’s Cup. They then host sixth-placed Potton United this Saturday in the league.