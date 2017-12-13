Kings Langley concede seven to Frome Town for the club’s worst defeat in nearly six years

Few would have predicted that Kings Langley would fall to their worst defeat for almost six years when they led by a goal and looked to be in control after 35 minutes against Frome Town on Saturday.

Kings began well when hosting tenth-placed Frome at The C R Y Community Stadium, Gaywood Park.

Mitchell Weiss put a shot just over and on 12 minutes the striker latched on to a high, looping through ball from skipper Jorell Johnson and made no mistake in beating Kyle Phillips.

Stevie Ward had a volley well saved as Kings kept up the pressure, but a rare away foray down the right on 37 minutes resulted in a cross and close-range shot from Jake Jackson that Kings’ Martin Bennett was only able to parry and Ollie Knight tapped it in.

It was against the run of play, but Frome showed it was no fluke by repeating the move for Jono Davies to net minutes later and on the stroke of half-time Chas Hemmings headed a third past a bemused Kings.

There was still time before the break for defender Emmanuel Folarin to be dismissed for a ‘last man’ foul and Kings had self-destructed in nine painful minutes.

The ten men showed character with a ten-minute assault at the start of the second-half that culminated with Mitchell Weiss driving a low shot through a crowded box to pull one back, but that was as good as it got as they ran out of steam and ideas, allowing Town to add goals in the last 20 minutes by Raynes, Jefferies and Mapstone.

History from the previous match repeated itself as the match official added insult to injury by awarding a penalty for handball in a hard driven free-kick incident. Jackson duly converted and the 7-2 rout was complete.

The loss leaves Kings in 21st place in the league table.

Weather permitting, they were due to face Watford in the second round of the Herts Senior Challenge Cup last night (Tuesday), before hosting 16th-ranked Merthyr Town this Saturday.