Kings keep up the pace in playoff chase after first win over Merthyr Town

A moment of magic from striker Mitchell Weiss was enough to give Kings Langley a crucial 1-0 home win over fellow playoff-chasers Merthyr Town on Saturday.

With both sides on the edge of the playoffs it was always going to be close .

The first five minutes proved to be the most exciting of the first-half as Kings keeper Alex Tokarczyk produced a full-length save from Ashley Evans and at the other end, Andronicos Georgiou had a good chance, only to see his effort steered wide from a narrow angle.

The remainder of the half was a dour affair, with Kings unable to find their passing rhythm on a heavy pitch.

The second period began in the same way, but with Merthyr stepping up the pace and looking more likely to break the deadlock.

But the key moment came when Hitchcock delivered a measured through ball into the path of Weiss and the striker shrugged off two defenders to beat the keeper with an angled shot to the far side.

The visitors brought on the dangerous Ian Traylor as they threw everything at Kings and thought they had levelled when a lofted cross produced a far-post scramble, with Town claiming the ball had crossed the line but the officials disagreed.

The home defence then stood firm to record a first-time victory over Merthyr.

Kings, who are in seventh in the Southern League Premier table, have two key clashes coming up.

They were due to be in action again last night (Tuesday) as the Gazette was going to press when fourth-placed Metropolitan Police were the visitors. They then travel to third-ranked Salisbury this Saturday.