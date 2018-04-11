Kings’ good form continues in seven-goal St Neots win

Kings Langley’s 4-3 home win over St Neots Town on Saturday was an extraordinary match by any standards.

Both sides claimed to be affected by injuries and unavailability with Kings continuing their policy of promoting members of their under-18s squad, including a start for young Aiden Collins.

The reorganised team got off to a bad start as away skipper Luke Knight surged forward on four minutes and rifled a shot past Kings’ Martin Bennett from 20 yards.

But Kings settled and with their first attack of note levelled on 17 minutes. The two youngsters Collins and Louie Collier combined down the right for the latter to cross and Mitchell Weiss picked his spot between keeper and post.

Within minutes a Kieran Turner cross received a glancing header from Weiss to give the home side a 2-1 lead.

Saints completed their hellish eight-minute spell on 25 minutes when a Bennett clearance was headed past his own keeper by Liam McDevitt for an own goal to make it 3-1.

That was not to be the end of the first-half euphoria as with the interval beckoning, a Stevie Ward free-kick was flicked on by Callum Adebiyi to fellow defender Jorell Johnson who fired home to give Kings a 4-1 half-time lead.

It was a strange scoreline and one that didn’t really reflect the difference between the two sides.

The Saints, with nothing to lose, threw everything forward in the second-half and Kings were forced on the defensive. They held firm until the 71st minute when a long throw was forced in by Nabil Shariff after a scramble.

And when a low free-kick was fired home by Knight ten minutes later to make it 4-3, Kings nerves were jangling. But a mixture of maturity and youthful passion saw them dig deep to hold on for the win.

Kings were due to host Biggleswade Town tomorrow night (Thursday) and then visit Merthyr Town on Saturday.