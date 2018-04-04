Kids’ training camps for the Easter hols

ProFormance Global will be holding training camps at Sportpace Longdean, off Hill Common, Hemel Hempstead, and at Sportspace, off Lagley Meadow, Douglas Gardens, Berkhamsted, during the school holidays next week.

The courses run from 10am-3pm from this Monday, April 9, until next, Friday, April 13. There is also an extended hours option from 8.30am-4.30pm.

The courses, aimed at five- to 12-year-old boys and girls of all abilities, are based on technical skills while having fun learning.

Players will take part in warm-ups, reaction games, skills, technique training, fun games, matches and tournaments. All players will receive a medal and there will be lots of other prizes.

The course is available from less than £15 a day with extended hours available from £5 per session.

Gazette readers can save 10 per cent. Simply enter the code GAZTEN before entering your credit card details. Children can attend from one day to the full five days.

To book, visit www.proformanceglobal.com or phone 01442 938 475.