Joy of six for leaders Berko

Berkahmsted went four points clear at the top of the SSML table with a thumping 6-0 win over Crawley Green – just days after hitting seven in an emphatic cup victory.

The six strikes on Saturday took their tally to an impressive 21 goals in their last three outings at Broadwater.

Josh Chamberlain opened the scoring in the 11th minute when he headed home from a Dan Jones corner.

A few minutes later Ashton Campbell scored his fifth goal of the week with a fierce shot.

Crawley keeper Dean Bull did well to get down to save an Ashley Morrissey shot but next time Morrissey was dribbling, he was tripped in the penalty box. Bull did well to save the spot-kick from Jones, via the post.

Charlie Clayton, one of the league’s top scorers, shot over for Green in a rare foray before Berko’s Max Farrelly brought a forward down but the free-kick was blasted well over.

Garry Jones, a new signing from Aylesbury, made his debut in the Berko defence and he headed his new side into a 3-0 lead before half-time.

Berko were on top throughout the second period, with the visitors snatching their shots. Home keeper Carl Tasker hardly had to deal with an effort on target all afternoon.

The introduction of three substitutes by Berko boss Steve gave the Comrades fresh impetus and they went on to score three more goals.

One of the trio, Sean Coughlan, broke down the left and pulled the ball back from the byline to Matt Bateman, who scored from close-range for his first goal since returning to Broadwater from Leverstock Green .

Soon after Bateman shook off a defender and added another goal with a composed finish past Bull.

Coughlan made it 6-0 late on with another well-hit shot.

Berko’s nearest rivals Welwyn Garden City are now four points behind as their game at Leverstock was postponed on Saturday. But Wylwyn are racking up the games in hand – they now have five.

Berko’s development side also had a blank day on Saturday with the pitch at Cockfosters not being fit for play.

Berko v Crawley: Carl Tasker, Adam Mead, Josh Chamberlain, Steve Hawes, Garry Jones, Max Farrelly, Ashley Morrissey (Alex Campana), Dan Jones, Matt Bateman, Adiel Mannion (Jack Stevens), Ashton Campbell (Sean Coughlan). Subs not used: Ollie Cox and James Weatherill.

In midweek, Berkhamsted powered past Markyate PSV 7-1 to reach the semi-final of the St Mary’s Cup.

The weather improved in time for the Broadwater pitch to be deemed playable on Tuesday night.

Ashton Campbell and Sean Coughlan formed the strike force and they notched six goals between them against the West Herts League outfit.

Campbell netted four, Couglan a brace and Jack Stevens a solo strike in their towering win.

Berko will be at home in the semi-final to the winners of this week’s tie between Tring Athletic and Chipperfield.

Table-topping Berko were due to be back in league action again last night (Tuesday) as the Gazette was going to press, when they were due to take a tough trip to third-placed Leighton Town. This Saturday Berko then hit the road to face midtable Wembley.