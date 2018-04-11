Humdinger of a derby as Berko and Levy draw 5-5

There was plenty of action for the large crowd at Broadwater on Tuesday night as the derby between second-placed Berkhamsted and sixth-ranked Leverstock Green ended in a remarkable 5-5 draw.

Midway through the first-half, a corner from Levy’s Casey Linsell found Liam McCrohan at the near post with a header that deflected in.

The lead was doubled a few minutes later when Jonathan Lacey slipped the ball past the square Berko defence and Reece Cameron raced clear to slot a clinical shot home.

Minutes later a fine run from Berko’s Matt Bateman ended with a cross for Alex Campana to tap in his first goal since November.

A slow-motion farce saw Green restore their two-goal advantage five minutes before the break. A low cross from Lacey came off Max Farrelly, who tried to stretch and keep it out while Berko keeper Carl Tasker was floundering on the ground, the ball trickling in.

Berko hit back quickly just before the interval with Bateman heading home after Josh Chamberlian had nodded a cross into his path.

On 53 minutes Farrelly scored with a thundering header from a Campana corner to level the scores at 3-3.

Green were soon back ahead, this time Lacey sped past a slow Berko backline and slotted the ball past Tasker to make it 4-3 to the visitors.

With 20 minutes left a surging run by Bateman was ended with a foul by Shane Wood in the penalty box. Dan Jones stepped up and smacked the ball into the corner to make it 4-4.

The only time Berko got their noses in front was when Ashton Campbell released sub Ashley Morrissey with a great pass and the winger cut in from the right to shoot home for 5-4.

The drama was far from over as Green substitute David Lawrence appeared to kick out at Ollie Cox in front of the assistant referee and got sent off.

But in injury time the 10-man visitors made it 5-5 with Chris Marsh being surprised to find himself unmarked and able to beat Tasker to a cross to head home the equaliser.

Berko: Carl Tasker, Ollie Cox (Adam Mead), Garry Jones, Steve Hawes, Jon Munday (Ashley Morrissey), Max Farrelly, Alex Campana, Dan Jones, Matt Bateman, Ashton Campbell, Josh Chamberlain. Subs not used Sean Coughlan, Jack Stevens, Frankie Jowle.

Levy: Mackenzie Taylor, Brima Johnson (Ben Darby), Casey Linsell, Shane Wood, Liam McCrohan, Scott Bonner, Ross Adams, Luke Preedy (Luke Marsh), Reece Cameron (David Lawrence), Chris Marsh, Jonathan Lacey. Subs not used: Jay Caines, Luke Nugent.