Honours even in the clash of the Greens

Leverstock Green and Crawley Green shared the points in a 1-1 draw in the SSML Premier Division at Pancake Lane on Saturday, although Levy will feel they had enough to chances to have won the game.

That being said, the game could have gone either way, with the visitors missing a penalty, but it was a much better display from the Leverstock team that looked insipid in their 3-1 defeat last week to London Tigers.

Leverstock Green striker Jonathan Lacey.

Crawley made the better start and could have gone in front on 13 minutes when Tyler Ingram threaded a pass to Phil Draycott, but Levy keeper Arvydas Kacinkevicius saved the shot with his leg. However, on 19 minutes Draycott was on hand to finish a cross from close-range to put the visitors into a 1-0 lead.

On 24 minutes Levy striker Jonathan Lacey came in from a narrow angle and hit a shot which the keeper should have gathered, but the ball slipped out of his hands to Reynaldo Carbon to put away the loose ball to make it 1-1.

Three minutes into the second-half the visitors missed a golden opportunity. Draycott made a run into the box and was brought down by a Leverstock defender. It looked like a harsh decision, but the referee awarded the penalty. However, Danny Watson’s spot-kick brought a save out of Kacinkevicius to keep the scores at 1-1.

Leverstock then had further chances to get their noses in front. On 65 minutes a pass from Mark Smith put Alex Yearwood in behind the defence, but again they were denied as keeper Danzelle St Louis-Hamilton turned the shot into the side netting. Two minutes later Yearwood was denied by another save.

There was another flurry of chances late on before the referee blew for full time.

The draw left Levy still in the bottom half of the table, although with games in hand over many of the teams around them.

They are due to visit Unite MK tonight (Wednesday) in the first round of the Challenge Trophy and this Sunday travel to Enfield in the second round of the FA Vase.