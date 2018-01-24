History repeats itself as Langley show never-say-die attitude in their late-show draw at Redditch

Escape artists Kings Langley repeated last week’s point-saver with another stoppage-time equaliser to draw 2-2 at Redditch United and complete a spirited comeback on Saturday.

It echoed the previous jaunt against Kettering when Kings fell behind to an early goal. Debutant Joel Amballi latched onto a through ball and slipped it past keeper Martin Bennett.

As Redditch dominated, Jorell Johnson was called upon to clear off the line for the second week running, but the visitors gradually improved with a Johnson header just over and an audacious Matt Ball lobbed shot causing concern.

But these were rare moments as Kings made little impression up front or in midfield. When United upped the pressure with the interval approaching, it was no surprise when they doubled their lead on the break via Ashley

Sammons.

New boss Steve Conroy made a half-time double substitution, with Gareth Price and Arjun Jung coming on. Suddenly the visitors looked a different team. In the first ten minutes, the pace of Price created two one-on- one situations to test the previously untroubled United keeper Ethan Ross, while Jung and Stevie Ward were both inches away from steering a bobbling ball over the line.

Kings were now dominating and the goal they so desperately needed came in the 65th minute as Jung, slotting in as an attacking fullback, intercepted a move, surged past a trio of defenders and laid the ball to Mitchell Weiss who delivered a stunning strike into the far corner for 1-2.

Four minutes of added time were almost up when Kings won a corner which, like the previous game, led to another. Elliott Godfrey swung the ball into the pack of bodies, Kieran Turner got a head to it and Weiss stabbed it home as history repeated itself .

This Saturday Langley host midtable Stratford Town.