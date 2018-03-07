Hemel Hempstead player Sanchez Watt has red card reversed in bizarre referee mix-up

A Hemel Hempstead Town player had his red card reversed by a referee in a bizarre mix-up.

Midfielder Sanchez Watt was stunned when he was sent off by the referee for dissent after contesting the awarding of a goal kick to opponents East Thurrock United in last night's National League South encounter.

Match official Dean Hulme had asked the former Arsenal youth player what his name was - and mistook the player's repeating of his surname as 'what', and sent him off for dissent.

It was only when a fellow Tudors player explained to the referee what had happened that the official reversed the decision and booked Watt instead.

Watt, on loan from Billericay Town, had scored earlier on in the game to give Hemel Hempstead a 2-0 half-time lead - which they held onto to claim all three points at Vauxhall Road.