Hemel to host Oxford City in final FA Cup qualifying round after beating Ramsgate 5-0 on Saturday

Hemel Town have now won four matches in a row, with three of those under the new management duo of Jordan Parkes and Darren Ward, after Saturday’s emphatic 5-0 home win over Ramsgate Fc in the FA Cup third qualifying round.

The impressive performance at Vauxhall Road over the Bostik Isthmian League South East Division side, means Hemel have made it into the hat for the final qualifying round of the hallowed FA Cup competition.

The young Ramsgate side had their moments but were always second best to their higher National League South hosts.

Parkes opened the scoring for Hemel after 12 minutes following some good work by Steve Cawley who held the ball up before laying it back to Parkes, who curled the ball into the corner from the edge of the box.

The Tudors were dominant in the first period and created chance after chance in difficult conditions with the rain and wind driving up the Vauxhall Road pitch. They doubled their lead on the half-hour when Karl Connolly finished an excellent move that was started by Alex Osborn. The midfielder hit a superb crossfield ball to Spencer McCall who deftly touched the ball on to the on-rushing Connolly, who took it in his stride before tucking it past Luke Watkins in the Rams’ goal.

Parkes had a chance to make it 3-0 before the half-time interval but he scooped the ball over from close range after excellent work by Kyle Oliyide down the left.

The Rams had a brief spell of pressure at the start of the second period and forced a succession of corners, but the game was put to bed when McCall got on the end of an Osborn cross, controlling the ball before slamming it past the luckless Watkins for a 3-0 advantage.

The excellent Oliyide got the goal his efforts deserved on 75 minutes when McCall played him in behind the Rams defence. Oliyide made no mistake, having had a similar effort blocked minutes earlier.

Oliyide got a second in somewhat fortunate circumstances when the ball hit him after Watkins had saved well from an Ismail Yakubu effort. The ball was slammed at him from close-in but it cannoned straight into the on-rushing Oliyide and into the net to make it 5-0 for his team-leading fifth goal in all competitions this term.

Hemel showed their class in the wet conditions and could have doubled their tally but some desperate defending and good keeping kept the score down.

The new management team of Parkes and Ward now have the prospect of a tasty final FA Cup qualifying tie to look forward to.

The draw for the FA Cup fourth-round qualifying was made at Wembley Stadium on Monday afternoon. There are 13 ties in the northern section and 19 ties in the southern section.

The Tudors have been drawn at home against fellow National League South side Oxford City, a team Hemel beat 2-1 in a closely-fought league clash just nine days ago at Vauxhall Road.

The ties will be scheduled for Saturday, October 20.

Hemel stand a chance of winning £25,000 for the club coffers from The FA prize fund and a place in the first round proper if they can beat Oxford City.

Hemel line-up v Ramsgate: Laurie Walker, Kavan Cotter, Kyle Connolly (Joe Howe), Jordan Parkes, Tom Hamblin, Ismail Yakubu (captain), Alex Osborn (Sydney Ibie), Billy Clifford, Steve Cawley (Phil Roberts), Karl Oliyide, Spencer McCall. Subs not used: James Kaloczi, Calaum Martin, George Paulin and Darren Ward.

Ramsgate: Luke Watkins, Jake Mackenzie, George Crimmen, Jacob Mensah, Luke Wheatley (captain), Billy Munday, Thomas Chapman, Charlie Dickens, Harry Stannard, Samuel Lawford (Jack Penny), Kyron Lightfoot. Subs not used: Liam Dickson, Wesley Hennessey, Mathew Bone and Samuel Winch.

Mitch’s star man: Karl Oliyide.

Attendance: 307.