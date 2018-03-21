Hemel seeking revenge against Gloucester City this Saturday

Hemel Town’s gutting loss on Saturday dropped them to seventh in the National League South standings – the final of the playoff berths.

They are still very much in the playoff hunt but with only one win in the past six games the Tudors’ faithful are starting to get nervous as the season nears its climax.

It’s still in their own hands and they’ll be hoping to get back to winning ways when they entertain struggling Gloucester City at Vauxhall Road this Saturday.

Tudors fans will be hoping they can reverse the defeat inflicted by City (0-1, August 19) earlier in the campaign and a win will certainly push them firmly back into the promotion hunt.

The league table is still extremely tight with just three points separating St Albans in fourth place and Welling United in 10th place.

Hemel were helped somewhat by mixed results for their rivalsd on Saturday.

Although St Albans, Truro and Bath all won, Chelmsford and Welling both lost and Braintree’s game was postponed due to the snow.

Welling, St Albans and Truro (sixth) were all due in action last night (Tuesday) which will give the Tudors a game in hand over four of the six sides around them in the playoff chase.

The Gloucester danger man to watch on Saturday is Joe Parker, who is the equal-ninth leading scorer in the league with 10 goals.

There’s just nine games to go and Dean Brennan’s Hemel side will be looking for all three points.