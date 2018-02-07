Green snatch win in late drama at Stotfold

Late goals from Jonathan Lacey and Scott Bonner saw Leverstock Green claim a 2-1 win in Saturday’s SSML Premier Division match at bottom side Stotfold.

It was Green’s first win in five games as they came from behind at Stotfold, who had won only four times in their 26 tries this season. It was tough on the hosts, who had put in a determined performance, but Green’s pressure through the second-half paid off as they snatched a win from the jaws of defeat.

Two major departures during the week had seen top scorer Matt Bateman snapped up by Berkhamsted and Curtis Donaldson leave for Oxhey.

Chances were few in the first-half for the visitors with Brima Johnson from distance and a Scott Bonner header from a Chris Marsh free-kick being the best opportunities.

A corner in the 24th minute provided the opener for the hosts with Joe Ryan delivering a cross to the far post which Luke Burkett netted.

The second period saw Green have much more of the ball, but the muddy conditions meant they couldn’t move the ball quickly enough, allowing the fired-up Stotfold players to close them down.

It looked as through Levy were going to come away with nothing, but they got their reward two minutes from time.

A corner from sub Casey Linsell was headed away, but Linsell got the ball back and chipped a pass into Lacey, who flicked the ball home for a long-overdue equaliser.

The winning goal came in the fourth minute of stoppage time in controversial fashion. The referee blew for a foul on David Lawrence, but the linesman also flagged for offside. Eventually the officials agreed the foul occurred before the offside and Marsh’s 20-yard free-kick was drilled low and saved, before Scott Bonner netted the loose ball.

The win meant Green kept hold of sixth place in the table. This Saturday they travel to 13th-placed Cockfosters.