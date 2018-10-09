Green’s Lacey is selected for international in Falklands, as his brace powers another Leverstock win

Forward Jonathan Lacey of Leverstock Green has been selected in a 16-man squad by manager Paul Fairclough for an England FA XI ambassadorial visit to the Falkland Islands

The squad will assemble on Wednesday, November 7, at North Leigh FC, before returning to Brize Norton on Tuesday, November 13.

Leverstock Green striker Jonathan Lacey.

Lacey added two more goals to his season’s tally on Saturday as Leverstock put six past the Oxhey Jets without reply in a SSML Premier Division game at Pancake Lane.

Green were back to their fluent best as they produced a great attacking display.

The other goals came via a fine Mark Smith strike, a cool finish from Alex Witham, an Alex Condon stabbed finish and a Blunden acute finish.

Oxhey’s Vass Mandeville was sent-off on 66 minutes after picking up two yellow cards in a minute.

The win pushed Levy into 12th place in the table.

This Saturday they host Sawbridgeworth Town in the FA Vase first round.