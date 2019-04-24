Green’s fate is in the balance going into last match of term

Other results went their way on Saturday but Leverstock Green’s relegation battle is going down to the wire after a 6-1 home defeat to Hadley.

It was a largely inexperienced side that faced title-chasing Hadley, although there was a first showing this term for experienced striker Nick Jackson.

Hadley hadn’t had a clear-cut chance before taking the lead in the 18th minute through Ned Clarke.

Levy were holding on as the interval approached but a second Hadley goal in the last minute of the half via Luke Alfano made their task more difficult.

Five minutes into the second-half Luke Alfano was put through to score his second as Hadley took firm control.

On the hour Clarke shot home his second goal to make it 4-0.

A cross from Alfie Bartram found Bradley Marriott all alone at the far post to make it 5-0 on 77 minutes and five minutes’ later sub Peter Rosemin shot home the sixth.

There was a consolation of sorts for the Green a minute later when Jackson hit a tremendous shot from distance which went in off the post.

Lev’s final match is away at Leighton Town this Saturday. The Green are clear of Cockfosters and a point will ensure their survival, but even if they lose they have two chances to stay up with London Tigers and Stotfold requiring positive results.