Green are heating up after winning their sixth in a row

Leverstock Green continued their stellar run of form as they notched their sixth straight league win in Saturday’s SSML Premier Division fixture against Edgware Town at Pancake Lane.

The game was more evenly-contested than the 3-0 scoreline would suggest, although Leverstock certainly deserved the points.

Green took the lead in the 12th minute, with Chris Marsh yet again providing the assist, after he swung over a free-kick to the far post. Curtis Donaldson got on the end of it with a superb header which hit the inside of the post, but crossed the line as it bounced back.

Levy were gifted a second goal in the 68th minute. A misplaced pass went straight to Jonathan Lacey, who needed no invitation to head for goal and confidently slot home for his 10th goal of the season.

Two minutes later Marsh swung over another great free kick and Alex McCarthy got the decisive touch for the third Leverstock goal.

The victory moved them up to sixth in the table.

Next up is a trip to 14th-ranked Cockfosters this Saturday before hosting 15th-placed Colney Heath next Wednesday, December 12.

In midweek, Green ensured they will have some cup football to look forward to in the new year after defeated Bovingdon 3-1 in Tuesday night’s St Mary’s Cup quarter-final at Pancake Lane.

Bovingdon, managed by former Leverstock player Lee Bircham, are top of the Herts Senior County League and have a number of players with experience at higher levels.

Levy’s goals came from Donaldson, Reynaldo Carbon and Matt Bateman while Cameron Brooks replied for the visitors.