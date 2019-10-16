Goals galore in the West Herts League (recaps from Oct 12)

The latest scores and scorers from teams in the West Herts League.

West Herts Premier:

Bovingdon 1 (Colm Parrott) Kings Sports 3 (Adam King, Sam Flood, Sean Foster).

Hemel Hempstead Rovers 3 (Charlie Rance, 2, Marcus Tower) Croxley Community 1 (Harry Brock).

Potten End 5 (Dale Jenkins, 2, Drew Duggan, Sam Gillings, Liam Picton) Tring Athletic 3 (Adam Priestly, Oliver Ruttle, Martyn Travers).

The Engineer Harpenden 4 (Matt Richardson, 2, Chris Walker, Robert Walker) Langleybury Cricket Club 2 (Ollie Ilott, Robson Gross).

West Herts Division One:

Croxley Community Reserves 5 (Nick Rogers, 3, Dominic Barnard, 2) Caddington 0.

Croxley Green 5 (Luke Benton, 2, Dan New, Dan Walsh, Rohan Finnegan) Oxhey Academy 0.

Evergreen A 1 (Aiden Stockton) Hemel Hempstead Rovers Reserves 5 (Reece Phillips, 2, Ryan Knapp, Ryan Sewell, Conner Lock).

Hunton Bridge 7 (Joe Zazzera, 4, Tom Lawrence, James Wells, Amit Patel) Chesham United (Youth) Men 2 (Toby Lyons, Ewan Philpott).

Sun Sports Rovers 3 (Glen Cook, 2, Jason Blake) Global AFC 1 (Craig McCrory).

Match recaps:

West Herts Premier Division:

Hemel Hempstead Rovers had a Charlie Rance man of the match performance to help grab all the points against a battling Croxley Community outfit.

A superb lofted effort by Rance over the keeper from 20 yards out after 20 minutes put the home team ahead.

Ten minutes’ later Croxley levelled from the penalty spot through Harry Brock.

After the break it appeared that if either team scored again they would take the points, the game being so close. The introduction for Rovers of Tom Read, Adrian Keane and Asha Alleyne gave the home team some real impetus, putting the hosts on top.

Rance chased a seemingly lost ball but executed some tricky footwork before laying a pass back to Daniel Perry, whose first-time cross saw Marcus Tower easily head the ball home.

Within five minutes it was Rance again with another powerful shot into the visitors’ net to seal the victory.

Kings Sports travelled to Bovingdon A and in a hard-fought and fairly-contested game came away with a 3-1 win.

After a close 30 minutes, with both teams having chances, Bovingdon took the lead from a Colm Parrot header.

Kings came out strongly after the break and soon equalised when Adam King side-footed home a good cross from Jack Bamford.

The visitors kept pressing and took the lead when a rangy free-kick from King found Sam Flood at the far post to cleverly hit home.

Bovingdon worked hard to get back in the game but the Kings’ defence was resolute to the end.

Kings got a third with 10 minutes left when Sean Foster scored a typical poacher’s goal to secure the win and remain unbeaten after five games.

Potten End, with a somewhat surprising home win over Tring Athletic A, started well and took the lead when Dale Jenkins shot from 40 yards, only for the keeper to palm it into his own goal.

Tring bounced back with a great team goal on 30 minutes, before arguably the goal of the season from 16-year-old Sam Gillings with a wonder free-kick from 35 yards out.

Tring started the second-half well, continuing with their sublime football and hit back with another great team goal to make it 2-2.

Against the run of play Drew Duggan put Potten End back into the lead with a tap-in and after committing more players forward, went 4-2 up when Liam Picton fired in a well-worked goal from just outside the box.

Credit went to Tring as they kept pressing and reduced the arrears with just eight minutes to play.

In a nervous finish, Potten End showed character to score another when Duggan got his second to make it 5-3.

The Engineer Harpenden beat Langleybury Cricket Club 4-2 after goals from Matt Richardson (two), Chris Walker and Robert Walker. Ollie Ilott and Robson Gross replied for Langleybury.

West Herts Division One:

Croxley Community Reserves convincingly beat Caddinton 5-0 to maintain their 100 per cent record.

Nick Rogers grabbed a hat-trick and Dominic Barnard added a brace.

Hemel Hempstead Rovers Reserves are now in second place after a convincing 5-1 away win at Evergreen A.

Hunton Bridge jumped into third spot after their strong 7-2 win against Chesham United (Youth) Mens. Joe Zazzera scored four goals, with Tom Lawrence, James Wells and Amit Patel getting the others.

After three straight losses, Sun Sports Rovers beat Global AFC 3-1 to gain their second win in a row and move into fourth place.

Glen Cook bagged a double and Jason Blake scored the other goal for Sun, with Craig McCrory getting the goal for Global, who remain in fifth place.

Croxley Green moved into sixth place with a 5-0 win against Oxhey Academy.

Fixtures for this Saturday:

West Herts Premier:

Langleybury Cricket Club v Croxley Community.

Potten End v The Engineer Harpenden.

Tring Athletic A v Kings Sports.

West Herts Division One:

Caddington v Oxhey Academy.

Chesham United (Youth) Men v Hemel Hempstead Rovers Reserves.

Croxley Green v Sun Sports Rovers.

Evergreen A v Hunton Bridge.

Oxhey A v Global AFC.

Herts FA County Junior Cup first round (2.30pm kick-off)

Croxley Community Reserves v Tring Corinthians Development.

Hemel Hempstead Rovers v Evergreen Reserves.