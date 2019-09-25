Goals galore in the West Herts League at the weekend

The latest results in the West Herts League.
The West Herts League season is well under way with several high-scoring clashes across the divisions at the weekend.

In the Premier Division there were goals galore, including when Croxley Community hosted Kings Sports in a game which turned into a goal-fest.

Kings broke the deadlock after being in the ascendency, but Croxley reacted well and scored two quick goals to take the lead.

The visitors battled away and equalised after a quick break, before Croxley regained the lead after a bizarre mix-up in the penalty area resulted in Croxley getting a penalty.

Kings were determined to get back in the game after the break and after some pressure scored to level it up at 3-3.

However, Croxley replied with two goals from set-pieces as Kings looked dead and buried.

However, as both teams tired in the heat, Kings continuing to show a never-give-up attitude and netted a fourth with just six minutes left.

With just a minute left, Kings dramatically grabbed the equaliser in a breath-taking finish.

There were also bags of goals in the game between hosts The Engineer Harpenden and newly-promoted Potten End.

It was a hard game in the heat which saw Potten take the lead on the stroke of half-time.

There were not many opportunities after that until the 65th minute when Harpenden were awarded a penalty, converted to make it 1-1.

The game came alive when both teams opened up, pushing for the win.

Potten took the lead and with 10 minutes left scored via a counter attack for a shock 3-1 lead.

But Harpenden, who were strong at set-pieces throughout, kept going and scored two late goals from corners to make it 3-3.

On reflection, a draw was a fair result.

Tring Athletic A went back to the top of the table after a 3-1 home win over Bovingdon A.

In Division one, new team Chesham United Youth got their first win of the season with a close 2-1 win over Oxhey Academy.

Hunton Bridge lost their place at the top of the standings with a surprise 3-2 loss at home to Global AFC.

Evergreen A also recorded their first win this term when beating Sun Sports Rovers 3-1.

Caddington maintained their 100 per cent record after a close 2-1 away victory at Oxhey A.

Croxley Green gained their first point of the season with a hard-earned 1-1 draw at home against Hemel Hempstead Rovers Reserves.

The full results were as follows:

West Herts Premier:

Croxley Community 5 (Robbie Barton, 2, Harry Brock, Aaron Davis, Samba Gaye) Kings Sports 5 (Reece Canning, 2, Marvis Edmund, 2, Lewis Wornham).

The Engineer Harpenden 3 (James Jorden, 2, Robert Walker) Potten End 3 (Dale Jenkins, Christian White, Ben Pearce).

Tring Athletic A 3 (Andy Humphries, 2, Ollie Butler) Bovingdon A 1 (Bradley Davies).

West Herts Division One:

Chesham Utd (Youth) Men 2 (Dave Hughes, James Waller) Oxhey Academy 1 (Leo Vaughan).

Croxley Green 1 (Harry West) Hemel Hempstead Rovers Res 1 (Reece Phillips).

Evergreen A 3 (Lewis Casey, Lorenzo Thornhill, Sabana Bah) Sun Sports Rovers 1 (Sean Bower).

Hunton Bridge 2 (Tom Davison, Darren Canavan) Global AFC 3 (Craig McCrory, Chris Palmer, Haydn Williams).

Oxhey A 1 (Christopher Monastiriotis) 2 Caddington (James Anthony Ray, 2).