Goals aplenty in cup and league action in local leagues

It was another busy period for the Berkhamsted Sunday Football League sides at the weekend.

Herts FA Sunday Intermediate Cup second round:

Ardent v Hemel Tudors – postponed.

Clarkwood v Leverstock Green Athletic – away walkover.

Colne Valley v Boxmoor – away walkover.

GB Precision 3 (Adam Smith, Charlie Rance, Ryan Knapp) FC Unicorn 5. AET (90 mins, 3-3)

Jam United 6 (Keii Roberts, 2, Ryan Periera, 2, Scott Grimes, Bradley Phillips) Ripstone 0.

Langleybury CC 4 Woodhall 2 (Kieran Hopkins, Ryan Taylor).

Berks & Bucks FA Intermediate Cup second round:

Maclay 3 (Dean Gavin, 2, own goal) Magpies ‘91 4 (Wayne Jackson, 2, Chris Pearcey, Dan Duncan).

Berks & Bucks FA Junior Cup second round:

AFC Liberal (High Wycombe) 5 The George & Dragon 4 (Dale Lee, Stewart King, Ian Final, Elliot Burr).

Pioneer 0 Three Horseshoes (Hazlemere) 2.

BSFL Premier Division:

Aylesbury Flooring v The Gade – postponed.

Gossoms End 5 (Matt Dalton, 3, Sonny Norman, Will Brookman) Chalfont Saints 9 (Steve Park, 5, Lewis Cumber, 2, Bobby Cumber, Mitchell McNulty).

Robin Hood v Flaunden – postponed.

BSFL Division One:

Box Athletic 2 (Ross Jenkins, Dom Holmes) AFC Aylesbury 3 (Steve Lindsay, Tom Burton, Darren Woolard).

BSFL Division Two:

Adeyfield Tudors 2 (Matt Gurr, Lewis Wornham) Landrovers 5 (Jack Quaroll, 2, Emi Zavala, 2, Louis Miller).

Black Horse 1 (Peter Jobes)Queens Head 4 (Scott Porter, 2, Jack Fender, 2).

Bowman Athletic 2 (Simon Blundell, Ben Osborn) Chesham Athletic 4 (Jason Duncan, 2, Jack Grant, Adam Jamieson).

Hemel Harriers 2 (Gareth Cox, Patrick Hogan) Old Bellgate 4 (Luke Wildig, 2, Elliot Beardsworth, Chris Wright).

Last Hurrah 4 (Adrian King, Connor Clark, Ryan Walsham, Jamie Russell) The Midland 1 (Gavin Gow).

The Goat 3 (Craig Anscombe, 2, own goal) Berkhamsted Athletic 4 (Matt Bunce, 2, Sam Handley, 2).

n West Herts Saturday League:

In the West Herts Senior Charity Cup’s pool stages, Glenn Sports were again involved in a high-scoring game, when getting the better of Premier Division leaders Hemel Hempstead Rovers in Pool A.

A good Glenn outfit took the lead when their forward back-heeled into the home net on 10 minutes. Rovers levelled just before the break when Luke Hewitt was allowed to run from 30 yards out, to easily slot into the net.

But Glenn quickly restored the lead early in the second-half when their taller forwards caused the home defence problems. Glenn added a third before Jacob Mwemba volleyed home to bring the hosts back into the game but two more goals from Glenn put the match beyond Rovers. Luke Hewitt did get a second goal late on for Rovers, as Glenn ran out 5-3 winners to go top of the pool.

Despite a sluggish performance from Croxley Community 1sts, which saw the reds often misplace passes and squander opportunities against a solid Engineer Harpenden team, a first-half strike from Samba Gaye was enough to earn victory. The result was never much in question, as The Engineer did not trouble the Croxley goal, other than a few of opportunities, either side of half-time.

Croxley midfielder James Pimlott was sent-off for a poor late challenge on 55 minutes but the 10-man Croxley side adjusted quickly and created a number of chances with Robbie Martin going close from free-kicks.

Croxley were only thwarted from scoring more by the Engineers’ keeper, who was their man of the match, tipping onto the bar twice and making two further fantastic stops. The narrow win took Croxley to the top of the Pool B table.

Bovingdon ‘A’ joined Croxley at the top of Pool B after a comfortable 6-1 win over Langleybury Cricket Club, with Lee Richards scoring twice and Jamie Barker, Michael Buttleman, Charlie Martindale and Will Franklin scoring the others.

Kings Sports, as they have in most games this season, started well against Caddington in Pool A. Kings took an early lead after just three minutes, with Tom Oliver scoring.

Although Caddington had chances, Kings should have scored more and paid the penalty, when their stand-in keeper missed a back-pass and eventually Caddington put the ball away to equalise.

Kings had hopes to score more but it was Caddington that took the spoils, scoring two more, one a wonderful effort from 22 yards and another from a cross that sailed over the keeper’s head. Kings battled but Caddington’s defence were strong enough to see out a 3-1 win.

In the West Herts Junior Charity Cup’s pool stages, a positive start from Croxley Community Reserves did not materialise in early goals against Harpenden Rovers Reserves, despite some excellent play and some wonderful opportunities created.

Failure to find the net meant Croxley found themselves two goals down at half-time, against the run of play. Changes saw Croxley promptly get back into the game, as returning to form, Harry Brock, scored his first of two goals, with Mark McClymont adding to those with his first goal for the club this season. Chances kept coming from both sides as the game opened up, but Croxley’s defence kept the door shut under mounting pressure to win 3-2 and go top of Pool A.

Hemel Hempstead Rovers Reserves visited Sun Sports Rovers, with the hosts winning a tight game 3-2 to go top of Pool B. The scorers for Sun were Jamie Oxley, Mark Starnes and Stephen Sutch, while Kenny Harrington got both goals for Hemel Rovers.

Potten End approached their pool game as favourites on current form, but Global AFC came out aggressively and confidently to take a 1-0 lead after 10 minutes with a fine header from Haydn Williams at the back post from a well-worked free-kick.

Potten had to work hard to take control of the game and got a deserved equaliser from Drew Duggan, who made it seven goals in three games. The game was even at that point until Dale Jenkins, on his return to Potten, made it five goals in four games to give them a half-time lead.

Global looked strong again in the second-half and kept battling hard. They were rewarded with a 90th minute penalty which, given the way the game had gone, would have been a fair result if converted. However, a fine penalty save by George Grinstead, followed up by also stopping the rebound, guided Potten to their first victory in Pool B and making it five games unbeaten this season.

In West Herts Division One, Oxhey Academy hosted Oxhey ‘A’ in a tight and entertaining 2-2 draw. Scorers were Chris Monastiriotis and Ben Kelly for Oxhey ‘A’, while Ben Fowler and Louis Bamgboye netted for the Academy.

In the Marsworth Cup first round, Tring Town AFC travelled to Aylesbury Raiders and after a remarkable five goals from striker Ryan Shefras and a goal from JM Thomas, Tring easily made progress into the next round with a 6-0 win. It also ensured their 100 per cent record was kept intact for the season.