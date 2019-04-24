Four-point haul gives Berko hope of a final play-off place

The battle for the fifth and final play-off spot in the Southern League Division One Central will go to the final day this Saturday after Berkhamsted FC picked up four points over the Easter break.

There was a feast of entertainment at Berko’s Broadwater home on Saturday as ten-man Berkhamsted drew 3-3 with 13th-placed Kempston Rovers.

There were six goals, three penalties, a sending off and a comeback ending with a draw.

On Easter Monday, Berko avenged their home defeat to 15th-ranked Barton Rovers from earlier this season when they put in an impressive away display to triumph 2-1 in the searing heat .

The results leave Berko in seventh and three points adrift of fifth-placed Sutton Coldfield, with both sides on identical goal difference.

The crunch clash this Saturday sees Berko host runners-up Bromsgrove Sporting.

Peterborough Sports have already won the league and promotion, but any second promotion spot is to be decided by the next four teams in the play-offs.

After picking up four points over the Easter weekend, Berko still have a mathematical chance of reaching the play-offs.

They need a win this Saturday and hope that both Dunstable clubs to do them a big favour.

Sutton Coldfield will be favourites to hang on to their position as they are at home to bottom club Dunstable Town.

However, the Bedfordshire side need a win to avoid relegation, so they will be expected to battle hard.

The other Dunstable side, AFC Dunstable, go to sixth-placed Didcot and if they can get even a point and Berko win, The Comrades would go past Didcot.

Unfortunately, Berko will be without Ryan Kinnane after he was dismissed against Kempston when giving away a penalty.

Berko goals from Ben Spaul, Max Farrelly and a Matt Bateman penalty earned a share of the spoils on Saturday after finding themselves 3-1 and a man down by half-time.

Andrew Ofuso put Berko 1-0 up by half-time on Monday before ex-Comrade Gary Jones levelled ten minutes after the break.

Bateman netted his 43rd goal of the campaign from the penalty spot for the winner in the 71st minute to equal the modern club record alongside James Armstrong and Connor Calcutt.

After Saturday’s match Berko will be presenting the first-team’s end-of-season awards in the clubhouse from 7pm, with all supporters welcome to attend.