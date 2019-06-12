Former Welwyn boss Barker is taking the reins at Kings Langley

Kings Langley have appointed Dean Barker as their new boss.

Barker enjoyed success in charge of Wingate & Finchley’s under-23s and followed it up with strong spells at senior level with Northwood and Welwyn Garden City.

The club said they were impressed with Barker’s drive and enthusiasm.

He succeeds Steve Conroy, who departed after the end of the 2018/19 season following a disagreement over club finances. Kings finished in sixth in the Southern League Premier – their highest finish to date.

In a statement last Thursday, the club said: “Dean is seen as the perfect fit to further develop the young squad as we look to build on the progress made last season.”

The new boss tweeted: “Can’t wait to get started at Kings Langley and honoured to be given this opportunity to manage a club I know well.”