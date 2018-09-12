Football round-up: Ladies make a tough start while Raiders have record numbers

Last year’s league champions Kings Langley Ladies U18s didn’t get their new season of to a good start when they lost 3-1 to Harvesters FC.

It was a slow start for the girls with limited chances by both teams,but with 15 minutes left of the first period Holly Williams scored for Kings to make it 1-0 at the break.

The second-half carried on in much the same vein until Harvesters netted twice in a 10-minute span.

With Kings struggling, Harvesters got a third with two minutes to go.

They are hoping it was a blip and they can kick on their season next week.

n The new season will see record numbers of boys and girls playing football at Berkhamsted Raiders Community FC. The club will be fielding 85 youth teams, featuring more than 1,100 players from U7s to U18s.

The greatest growth comes in girls’ football. One in five of their players is now female, and they are planning to double participation in girls’ football in the coming years.

In addition, the club will be running teams or sessions for seniors, ladies, veterans, walking football and futsal.

As a Charter Standard Community Club, their focus is on the Berkhamsted community. Raiders are an all-abilities club that never turns away a youngster based on their ability.