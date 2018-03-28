Flaunden push Bridge all the way in Senior Cup but the champs reign again

Flaunden came agonisingly close to breaking Skew Bridge’s stranglehold on the Herts Sunday Senior Cup at The County Ground in Letchworth at the weekend.

They pushed the holders, who have now won five Senior Cups in a row, all the way but just came up short, losing 2-1 in extra-time.

The game started frantically with Skew taking an early lead after a mix up in the Flaunden defence.

With the disappointment of conceding early, a lot of sides would have let their heads go down, but Flaunden gradually grew into the game and just after half-time managed to equalise. Luke Marsh produced a great run into the box and delivered a telling cross for the impressive Matt Bateman to guide the ball home.

The game was evenly poised for the rest of the half with both sides cancelling each other out.

With the game destined for extra-time, Bateman produced another piece of magic on the edge of the box only to see his shot saved by Skew’s keeper.

In extra-time both teams were tiring on the large and energy-sapping pitch.

The next goal would prove decisive and it was Skew that managed to get this.

Flaunden gave away a cheap free-kick on the edge of the box and Skew, who had been dominant in the air all game, delivered a teasing cross at the back post which was headed home.

It was a bitter pill to swallow for Flaunden and they couldn’t find an equaliser to take the game to penalties, which on the balance of play would have been deserved.

Flaunden can be very proud of their performance and will be back next year to try to go one better.