Falcons win the League Cup for the second year in a row

Tring Tornadoes Falcons under-14s had a successful season topped off with a win in the League Cup final of the Wycombe & South Bucks Youth League earlier this month.

The Tornadoes prevailed 2-1 over Ruislip Blues in the final on May 5, which was played at the ground of Isthmian League South Central side Marlow FC.

The day started early with a free cooked breakfast from the Beefeater Crows Nest in Tring, and the club thanked them for their kind generosity and support.

The final started perfectly for Tring, when Harley Thomas opened the scoring to put them 1-0 ahead within the first minute.

With some neat work and control in the remainder of the first-half, Tring managed to earn themselves a second goal courtesy of Thomas again to lead 2-0 at half-time.

In the second-half Ruislip came alive and put immense pressure on Tring, managing to reduce the arrears at 2-1.

But Tring were able to see the game out and were delighted to lift the League Cup for the second consecutive year.

Tring had a rocky start due to injuries in the Wycombe & South Bucks Youth League, but still ended up finishing third in the table.

Their final game of the season ended in a 4-1 away win over a tough and physical Downley Dynamoes side.

Harry Peterson, Franky Gray, Luke Elson and Jimmy Doherty got the goals.

Coach Michael Churchill said: “Proud is an understatement. We finished third in the league and won the League Cup, and it was well deserved.”