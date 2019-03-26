Falcons show character in booking League Cup final place

Tring Tornadoes Falcons Under-14s bounced back from last weekend’s semi-final defeat in the County Cup in fine style this weekend when they earned a place in the League Cup finale.

The Tring lads showed character from last week’s disappointment by earning a tight 1-0 win over Bedrove Dynamos in the Wycombe and South Bucks Minor League semi-final of the League Cup.

The Tornadoes battled against a formidable opponent in a scrappy clash.

But a single Tring goal in the tenth minute was enough to earn the close win when Lewis Whicker whipped in an awesome free-kick for Frankie Gray to head home.

Tring will play Ruislip Rangers in the final in May.