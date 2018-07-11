FA unveils the fixtures for cup contests this season

The draws for the early rounds of the FA Cup, FA Vase and FA Youth Cup were released on Friday.

There will be a huge local derby in the FA Cup as Tring Athletic have been drawn at home against Berkhamsted in the extra preliminary round.

Leverstock Green have been drawn away to Southall, with the matches to be played on Saturday, August 11.

Southall were promoted from Division One of the SSML last season, but were transferred to the Premier Division of the Combined Counties League. They currently ground share at the Short Lane stadium of Ashford Town (Middx).

The winners of this tie will be away to Harpenden Town or Edgware Town in the preliminary round on Saturday, August 25.

In the FA Vase Leverstock are at home to Unite MK in the first qualifying round on Saturday, September 1. Unite play in Division Two of the SSML, and Green will play them twice in September, having already been drawn away to them in the SSML Challenge Trophy.

The winners of the Vase tie will be at home to Raunds Town or Cranfield United in the second qualifying round on Saturday, September 15.

In the FA Youth Cup Leverstock have been drawn at home to Cockfosters in the preliminary round, to be played the week commencing September 3.

The winners of that tie will be at home to Enfield Town or Wallingford Town in the first qualifying round, to be played the week commencing September 17.

Leverstock’s Herts Charity Shield first round tie away at Welwyn Garden City scheduled for Tuesday, July 24, has been postponed, and will now be played some time in September.

Meanwhile, Tring Athletic’s James Shaw has joined Chris Juraszek as the joint manager of their reserve side. Shaw has played first -team and reserve football for the club.

And Tring’s Ryan Sturges has sadly been forced to retire from the game due to a heart condition.