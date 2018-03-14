Enter a team now for first-ever Berkhamsted girls’ tournament

Due to the rise in popularity of girls’ football in Hertfordshire, this year Berkhamsted Raiders FC are setting up the first-ever Berkhamsted Raiders Girls’ Tournament.

The event will be taking place at the Berkhamsted and Hemel Hempstead Hockey Club, in Cow Roast, on Saturday, June 16.

The organisers are now looking for teams of girls to take part, with age groups from the under-7s through to the under-14s able to enter.

It costs £35 to enter a team.

For more information, email admin@berkhamstedraiders.com.