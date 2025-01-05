Leeds United are plotting a move for Nottingham Forest centre-back Andrew Omobamidele to boost their defensive options in the January window, according to new reports. Omobamidele has been out-of-favour at the City Ground this season. According to transfer journalist Alan Nixon, the Whites have opened talks about a deal that could be a loan with a guaranteed buy for Republic of Ireland international Omobamidele, while Forest hope to raise £10 million from selling the 22-year-old.Leeds United are plotting a move for Nottingham Forest centre-back Andrew Omobamidele to boost their defensive options in the January window, according to new reports. Omobamidele has been out-of-favour at the City Ground this season. According to transfer journalist Alan Nixon, the Whites have opened talks about a deal that could be a loan with a guaranteed buy for Republic of Ireland international Omobamidele, while Forest hope to raise £10 million from selling the 22-year-old.
Leeds United are plotting a move for Nottingham Forest centre-back Andrew Omobamidele to boost their defensive options in the January window, according to new reports. Omobamidele has been out-of-favour at the City Ground this season. According to transfer journalist Alan Nixon, the Whites have opened talks about a deal that could be a loan with a guaranteed buy for Republic of Ireland international Omobamidele, while Forest hope to raise £10 million from selling the 22-year-old.

EFL transfer window: Leeds United interested in Nottingham Forest defender, Peterborough United sign Fleetwood Town defender, Carlisle United in talks with free agent and

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 1st Jan 2025, 08:41 GMT
Updated 5th Jan 2025, 10:24 GMT
The January transfer window is here for another year.

And there is set to be plenty of ins and outs from around Leagues One and Two as clubs look to fine-tune their squads for the season run in.

Here we round-up the latest rumours and done deals.

1. Omobamidele attracting interest from Leeds

Peterborough United have announced the signing of Fleetwood Town right-back Carl Johnston, in a deal reportedly worth a six-figure fee. The 22-year-old Northern Ireland Under-21 international has penned a long-term contract at the Weston Homes Stadium, becoming the club's second acquisition of the January transfer window.

2. Carl Johnston joins Posh

Peterborough United have announced the signing of Fleetwood Town right-back Carl Johnston, in a deal reportedly worth a six-figure fee. The 22-year-old Northern Ireland Under-21 international has penned a long-term contract at the Weston Homes Stadium, becoming the club's second acquisition of the January transfer window. Photo: Getty Images

Carlisle United are in talks with free agent Adam Reach (Football League World). The 31-year-old is currently without a club since leaving West Brom in the summer

3. Adam Reach in talks with Carlisle

Carlisle United are in talks with free agent Adam Reach (Football League World). The 31-year-old is currently without a club since leaving West Brom in the summer Photo: Getty Images

Bolton Wanderers are back on the trail of Peterborough United attacking midfielder Joel Randall, according to Football League World. The 25-year-old has chipped in with seven goals and four assists in 25 games for the Posh across all competitions this season, operating mainly as a number 10 but also out on the left-wing at times, showcasing his versatility.

4. Bolton interested in Joel Randall

Bolton Wanderers are back on the trail of Peterborough United attacking midfielder Joel Randall, according to Football League World. The 25-year-old has chipped in with seven goals and four assists in 25 games for the Posh across all competitions this season, operating mainly as a number 10 but also out on the left-wing at times, showcasing his versatility. Photo: Getty Images

Related topics:Leeds UnitedEFLNottingham ForestPeterborough UnitedFleetwood Town
