Dramatic late leveller strips a win from Tudors in Cornwall

Truro City came from behind three times to share the spoils with Hemel Town in a six-goal Good Friday thriller at Treyew Road.

It was a purposeful start to the game for the hosts as a teasing cross from Niall Thompson was dealt with by Tudors’ keeper Laurie Walker, while at the other end a free-kick from skipper Jordan Parkes failed to trouble Tom McHale.

As the visitors started to get into their stride, a slip by Ed Palmer almost let in striker Hershel Sanchez-Watt but his cross into the danger zone was gathered by an alert McHale.

The deadlock was eventually broken on the quarter-hour when a ball in from the left by Karl Oliyide found its way beyond the reach of McHale as David Moyo made his presence felt.

With the bit between their teeth, Hemel pushed for an instant second as Truro were forced to defend in numbers to clear the danger.

Despite finding themselves under increasing pressure, Truro managed to find a leveller when the ball broke loose just inside the box and Tom Owen-Evans was on hand to guide the ball home against the run of play.

As you would expect from a game involving two teams so close together in the National League South standings –the fifth and sixth-placed sides – it was proving to be an end-to-end thriller as Owen-Evans went close for Truro before shortly afterwards at the other end, Jamie Richards did well to deny the lively Oliyide.

Hemel managed to regain the lead seven minutes from the break when Moyo was on hand to head the ball home to make it 2-1 following a free-kick from Parkes.

With half-time approaching, City grabbed another equaliser when Owen-Evans created a chance for Jordan Coppm, who made no mistake to slot home and leave the game knotted at 2-2.

It was a cagey start to the second half and a free-kick from Connor Riley-Lowe crept just wide of the Hemel goal as the hosts looked to get their noses in front.

Truro then fell behind for the third time of the afternoon on 65 minutes when Oliyide found the net at the second attempt after McHale saved his initial effort to make it 3-2.

As the clock ticked down, the hosts pressed for a leveller but also had to be wary of the threat the Tudors were providing on the break.

A late corner from Riley-Lowe caused all kinds of problems inside the opposition area and as the ball was only half-cleared, a strike from the edge of the area flew just over.

There was agony in the fourth minute of stoppage time when Tyler Harvey found himself in the right place at the right time to guide the ball home and break Hemel hearts to make it 3-3.

It was the second time in four matches that Hemel were thwarted with cruel, late drama. Dartford scored two goals, including a 90th-minute winner, in the final 12 minutes to deny Hemel on March 17.

The Tudors remain in the playoff places with just six games to go.

Hemel: Laurie Walker, Joe Howe, Kyle Connolly, Jordan Parkes, Darren Ward, James Kaloczi, Michael Cain, Scotty Shulton, David Moyo, Hershel Sanchez Watt, Karl Oliyide. Subs: Matthew Saunders, Will Hoskins, Spencer McCall, Tom Hamblin and Ben Baldwin.