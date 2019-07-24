Dons coach pleased to see off solid Hemel Hempstead Town

Dons first team coach Mel Gwinnett was impressed with Hemel Hempstead Town's spirit after the sides met on Tuesday night.

Dylan Asonganyi's fine solo strike seven minutes into the second half was the difference between the sides, though Dons looked very comfortable throughout against the non-league outfit.

The Hemel ranks were packed with those no strangers to the professional game - manager Sammy Moore and second half substitute Jack Midson were both part of team which lost 2-1 in the first meeting between MK Dons and AFC Wimbledon in 2012, while former Dons midfielder Luke Howell started the game.

Gwinnett said he was pleased with how Dons performed, and was impressed with the show the Tudors put on at Vauxhall Road.

"It was a good performance, both teams well – Hemel played very well," he said. "They were solid, had a goal threat, and I thought we did very well against them.

"We moved the ball well, played forwards when we needed to, kept the ball well, and got an unbelievable individual goal from Dylan.

"Pre-season is all about the balance, making sure all the players get minutes so everyone has an equal share. All 22 players are at the same level. The starting 11 got 70, 80 minutes, and those who didn't were training in the afternoon in the heat – everyone got a work out!

"We're getting to the business end of pre-season now and we're starting to think about the starting line-ups. We're also looking at what certain players need to be doing, set pieces, specific jobs."