BSFL side make national final but game ends with crowd disturbance

Berkhamsted Sunday Football League team Aylesbury Flooring have reached a national final after beating Sunderland Southwick 2-0 on Sunday, but the game was halted early after crowd distrubance.

A Ty Deacon goal and a Ryan Freshwater penalty were enough to ensure their victory in the semi-final of the FA Sunday Cup, the football governing body’s annual grassroots national football knock-out competition.

It took place at Northolme, home of Northern Premier League club Gainsborough Trinity.

Sadly, the end of the game was marred by crowd violence and the referee decided to call an end to proceedings with 82 minutes on the clock.

Tempers seemed to flare after Southwick had two players sent off.

Video shared on social media appeared to show fans outside the ground throwing objects into the Flooring end of the ground.

The contest is open to all clubs competing in the higher divisions of Sunday leagues across the country and more than 80 sides entered this season.

It means they are now among the two-two Sunday league sides in the country.

In the final, they will face Leicestershire side Birstall Stamford FC, who defeated Joker FC 3-0 in their semi-final at the weekend.

Other results in the BSFL were as follows:

BSFL Steve Norwood Challenge Cup semi-final:

Magpies ‘91 4 (Mike Lathe, 2, Wayne Jackson, Ali Horner) Leverstock Green Athletic 2 (Sam Flood, Ash Addison).

BSFL Premier Division:

Chalfont Saints 3 (Lee Clark, Alex Jennings, own goal) Berkhamsted Tornadoes 1 (Lee Richards).

Robin Hood 1 (unknown scorer) Maclay 4 (Saif Hijjawi, Simon Davis, Matt Ashby, Phil Medieros).

BSFL Division One:

GB Precision 3 (Ryan Sewell, 2, Charlie Rance) AFC Aylesbury 0.

Hemel Tudors 6 (Marcus Tower, 3, Kieran Pett, 2, Brendan Hanson) Boxmoor 1 (Dave Jeffries).

Jam United v Pioneer – postponed.

BSFL Division Two:

Berkhamsted Athletic 4 (Sam Handley, 2, Matt Bunce, Joe Kemp) Chesham Athletic 1 (Jack Grant, scoring direct from a corner).

Black Horse 4 (David Goss, 2, Alex Schwerzmann, Louis Street) Bowman Athletic 2 (Ben Osborn, Rob Jones).

Hemel Harriers 2 (Joe Cockely, Chris Jay) Queens Head 4 (Rahul Thaker, 2, Greg Goodchild, Scott Porter).

Landrovers 1 (Rich Falder) Old Bellgate 2 (Luke Hart, Jordan Rodgers).

The Midland 2 (unknown scorers) Old Amersham 2 (Jamie Nicholoah, Bradley Lodge).

