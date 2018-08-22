BSFL season is ready to go after memorial trophy won by Flaunden

The Berkhamsted Sunday Football League opened on Sunday with the annual curtain raiser match, The Brian Williamson Memorial Trophy.

The match’s participants are the Challenge Cup and Premier League winners from last season.

This year’s fixture, played at Hemel Hempstead Town’s Vauxhall Road ground, saw league champions Flaunden FC take on cup holders Magpies 91.

Flaunden won the match 3-2 over the Chesham-based Magpies.

Matt Bateman scored a brace for Flaunden, and James Towell added a penalty, before the Magpies pulled back two goals on 76 and 88 minutes through Chris Pearcy and Nick Bull, but Flaunden hung on for the victory.

The new league season is due to start next Sunday, September 2.

The constitution of the three divisions for the upcoming season has now been confirmed.

In a boost to the league, there will be seven new teams competing.

The Premier Division will be comprised of nine teams for this season: reigning champions Flaunden, Magpies 91, Maclay, Gossoms End, The Gade, promoted sides Berkhamsted Tornadoes and Robin Hood, plus new clubs for this season, Aylesbury Flooring and Chalfont Saints.

Division One will have 12 teams: promoted side from last term GB Precision, Boxmoor, Box Athletic, Hemel Tudors, Potten End Sunday, Jam United, George and Dragon, Woodhall, and four new sides for this campaign AFC Aylesbury, Clarkwood, Leverstock Green Athletic and Pioneer.

Division Two will be made up of 13 sides: relegated club The Goat, Queens Head, Chesham Athletic, Berkhamsted Athletic, Black Horse, Landrovers, Old Amersham, Bowman Athletic, Old Bellgate, Hemel Harriers, The Midland, Last Hurrah and new side for 2018/19 Adeyfield Tudors.