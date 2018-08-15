Blunden strike secures FA Cup win while late pen rescues point at Athletic

Striker Chris Blunden’s first-half goal was enough to clinch a 1-0 victory for Leverstock Green in their FA Cup extra pre-liminary round clash at Southall on Sunday.

Levy secured £2,250 for the club coffers and a place in the preliminary round of the vaunted competition with a hard-fought away win.

It was Green’s first competitive win this term and owed a lot to solid defence and excellence from keeper Arvydas Kacinkevicius.

The only goal of the game came in the 19th minute when a long throw from Brima Johnson found Blunden on the edge of the six-yard box and he instantly turned and drilled home a superb low shot, which ultimately proved to be the decisive.

Last Tuesday night, a penalty from Jonathan Lacey seven minutes into stoppage time rescued a point for Levy at Tring Athletic as they came away from the local derby with a 1-1 draw.

Tring had a chance to take the lead with ten minutes left when Luke Dunstan was felled in the box by a rash Shane Wood challenge that gave the referee the easiest of decisions. But Ashton Campbell slammed the penalty against the bar.

However, a minute later Tring did scor from a goalmouth scramble after a corner, Campbell making amends.

But deep in stoppage time the ref spotted Tring keeper Marcus Richardson catch Elliott Dobbs in the face with an elbow, sending the net-man off and awarding a penalty. Lacey stepped up to confidently dispatch the penalty.

This Saturday, Levy travel to Colney Heath, while Tring visit Crawley Green, who have won both of their league games so far this season.