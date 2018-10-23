Blunden sees red in Green’s loss to Tigers

It was a disappointing afternoon for Leverstock Green on Saturday as they went down 3-1 at home to London Tigers and had striker Chris Blunden sent off in the SSML Premier Division clash.

The defeat leaves Levy in 15th place in the table.

Green failed to produce their usual fluent football, while the gamesmanship of Tigers ensured the game was never a spectacle.

Levy went behind in the 24th minute after a mistake by keeper Arvydas Kacinkevicius gifted the visitors a goal.

Having not played well at all for the first-half, Green were given a way back into the game in stoppage time when a Tigers defender handled the ball in the box. Jonathan Lacey put away the spot kick to send Green into the break with the scores level at 1-1.

But it took Tigers just five minutes of the second half to go back in front after a header from a corner.

Levy’s chances took a blow ten minutes from time when Blunden received a second yellow card for using choice language directed at an opponent who was time-wasting.

Six minutes into stoppage time Tigers made it 3-1 through Joseph Moore, whose long-distance lob went in off the post.

Levy were due to host London Colney in the league last night (Tuesday) and they then entertain Crawley Green this Saturday in another SSML clash.