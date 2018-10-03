Big win for Flaunden while Rovers beat Tring A

It was another busy weekend in the Berkhamsted Sunday Football League.

The results were as follows:

Herts FA Sunday Junior Cup first round:

Adeyfield Tudors 2 (Matt Gurr, Tommy Hicks) The Victoria 5.

Berkhamsted Athletic 2 (Sam Conroy, Matt Bunce) ACS Milan 1.

Bowman Athletic 0 Oxhey Athletic 7.

Queens Head 3 (Greg Goodchild, Jake Bannister, James Hewitt) Hemel Harriers 1 (unknown scorer).

Woodlands United 4 The Goat 3 (Tom Cullen, Andy McKintosh, own goal).

Woodlands United Laurels 4 Landrovers 3 (Henri Saha, Pat Rushton, Lee Baker).

Premier Division:

Berkhamsted Tornadoes 5 (Lee Richards, 3, Sonny French, Connor Blake) Magpies ‘91 1 (Charlie Walker).

Chalfont Saints 2 (Luke Smith, Bobby Cumber) Aylesbury Flooring 4 (Sean Coles, 2, Ty Deacon, 2).

Flaunden 8 (Matt Bateman, 4, Ed Canham, Lex Marsh, James Towell, Lee Maloney) The Gade 2 (Jack Johnson, 2).

Maclay 3 (James Manners, Adam Cowland, 2) Robin Hood 2 (Tom Gillespie, Steve Dutch).

Division One:

AFC Aylesbury 1 (Harry Brown)Potten End Sunday 3 (Ned Ozkasim, 2, Shawn Hunter).

Box Athletic v Pioneer - postponed.

Clarkwood 0 Leverstock Green Athletic 12 (Ash Addison, 4, Louis Collier, 2, Reece Canning, Joe Copson, Jack Copson, Ben Fisk, Scott Vaughan, Jordan Frederick).

The George & Dragon 0 Boxmoor 1 (Jamie Lewis).

Hemel Tudors 1 (Brendan Hanson)GB Precision 1 (Connor Lock).

Woodhall 1 (unknown scorer) Jam United 2 (Ryan Pereira, Keii Roberts).

Division Two:

Chesham Athletic 1 (Dale Smith) Old Amersham 1 (Ryan Glasser).

Old Bellgate 1 (Jordan Rogers) Last Hurragh 1 (Steve Hewitt).

The Midland 2 (Chris Chance, 2) Black Horse 0.

Meanwhile, it was an equally enticing weekend in the West Herts Saturday League.

In a Premier Division top of the table clash, Hemel Hempstead Rovers just scraped through against defending champions Tring Athletic ‘A’, beating them 2-1.

According to the West Herts League Secretary the game “could not be bettered anywhere locally, with the standard very high from both teams”.

Tring took the lead early in the second-half, courtesy of Jack Sunderland, who squeezed the ball home in a crowded penalty area.

Rovers took time to level the scoreline but managed to after a corner. Marcus Tower was quickest to react from inside the six-yard-box.

A draw looked a fair scoreline, until Adrian Keane broke up a Tring move and his precise pass released Tower to execute a perfect low drive under the advancing Tring keeper from 10 yards.

It looks likely to be a close Premier Division title race this season, which will probably also include Glenn Sports, who were again among the goals on Saturday, beating new boys Langleybury Cricket Club 5-0.

Charlie Benning netted a brace and there was a goal apiece for Charlie Beach, Spencer Warby and James Hocking.

Croxley Community played Bovingdon ‘A’ for the second time in a week and again the result was a draw, this time 1-1. Lorenzo Pignone was the scorer for Bovingdon.

Caddington were on Beds FA County Cup duty but found the young Dunstable Town under-21s side, who put five goals past them, too hot to handle. The Caddington scorer was Mark Brown.

In Division One, Tring Town AFC were again convincing winners, as they scored five goals for the fourth time this season. They beat Hemel Hempstead Rovers Reserves 5-1.

First-half goals from Dan Woosley and Chris Hull took Tring into the break two goals up but Rovers managed a goal soon after break to make it close for a while.

However, Tring hit back with another from Dan Woolsey, followed by goals from Reece Bennett and Ryan Shefras to secure the points.

Potten End moved into second spot in the table with a convincing 7-2 victory over Hunton Bridge. There was a superb hat-trick from Drew Duggan, as well as goals from Alkesh Palmer, Kieran Hopkins and Dale Jenkins.

A rare goal from Ricky Weymouth, who showed quick feet to go past two men, finished the game in style.

Croxley Community Reserves lost 4-2 to a somewhat rejuvenated Harpenden Rovers Reserves, where Ben Gull scored twice, with Nathan Watkins and Matt Beston scoring one each for Harpenden.

Sun Sports Rovers, after a poor start to the season , have now won twice on the trot, with a 2-0 home win over Tring Corinthians Reserves.

The scorers were Alex Halifax and Antony Macey.