Big crowd expected for Saturday’s clash against The Cardinals

Hemel Town were due to face Hungerford Town last night (Tuesday) as the Gazette was going to press.

By the time you read this, that result will be known (see the Gazette website for a report), so thoughts turn to this Saturday’s clash at Vauxhall Road when Hemel host Woking FC.

After five seasons in the National League Premier, Woking were relegated last year on the final day of the season.

The Cardinals, now led by former Hampton & Richmond Borough boss Alan Dowson, have started this term strongly with three wins from four games and sit on top of the early league standings.

Hemel is expecting a larger-than-average attendance for the game, so segregation of supporters will be implemented to help staff and stewards ensure the safety and comfort of all fans.

The segregation will be done in the same manner as last season – there will be no access at the Tenzing Road side of the ground. Both sets of fans will arrive via Vauxhall Road, then, on arrival at the car park, home fans will be directed to the usual turnstiles near to the clubhouse. Away fans will be directed to the top end of the car park to the turnstiles adjacent to the Astroturf training pitches.