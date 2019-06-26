Berko U15s reach UK final

The Berkhamsted under-15s side that did the double of winning their league and the Herts Boys’ Cup this term followed that up at the weekend by reaching the FA UK National Aces final.

The 40-team tournament included the best teams in the country at this level.

Berko qualified out of a group that included Gloucester, Reading, Swindon and Milton Keynes.

They thrashed last season’s finalists Portsmouth 5-0 in the last-16, beat Crawley in the quarter-final and Shrewsbury in the semi-final before losing 1-0 to Gloucester in the final.

The previous week Berko held a successful presentation night for their youth and pathways sides.

All of the under-15s received awards following their double-winning season.

The development team awards were as follows:

Manager’s player of the season: James Hall.

Leading scorer: Shaun Stevens.

Players’ player: jointly won by Sam Nolan and James Hutchins.

The midweek under-18s awards went to:

Players’ player of the season: James Hall.

Manager’s player of the season: James Hutchins.

Top scorer: Nabil Seodi.

The under-16s Eastern Junior Alliance Sunday team award-winners were:

Manager’s player of the season: Louis Potton.

Players’ player of the season: Louis Potton.

Top scorer: James Foley.

Special achievement award: Alfie Ball.